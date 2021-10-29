15 injured as supporters of rival candidates clash in Pabna

Those who sustained bullet injuries have been identified as Azhar Ali Molla, 65, Azgar Ali Molla, 60, Khairul Islam, 40, Rehena Khatun, 35, and Jubayer Hossain. Four of them have been shifted to Pabna General Hospital from the upazila health complex.
Firoz Ahmed Khan, the organisational secretary of the upazila Krishak League, an associate body of the Awami League, told UNB that the members of the ruling party had been attacking rival candidates for the UP election since 26 October, the last day of withdrawing nominations.
Firoz is contesting the UP election for the chairman’s post as an independent, while Abdur Rauf is the ruling party candidate.
“Around 8.30pm on Thursday, a gang of miscreants owing allegiance to Abdur, went on a vandalism spree in Barbhagia village, attacking residents and damaging houses as well as the election office in Nuruddin Bazar. Some of the miscreants fired at my supporters,” Firoz claimed.
Abdur, however, refuted the allegations, claiming it was a clash between the Bishwash and Molla community in the village over a love affair. “Firoz is trying to exploit the situation,” he said.
Officer-in-charge of Sujanagar police station Mizanur Rahman also said it was not a UP poll-related violence, “but rather a love affair related clash between two groups owing allegiance to Firoz”.
“Currently the situation is under control. A heavy police force has been deployed in the village,” he said. “We will initiate legal action, post-filing of a complaint.”