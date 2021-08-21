17th anniversary of grisly attack being marked

The nation has been observing the 17th anniversary of the savage 21 August, 2004 grenade attack on a rally of then opposition Awami League - held up as a pivotal moment in Bangladesh’s political history - with a heavy heart amid various programmes on Saturday.

Awami League and its associate bodies will observe the day as the ‘Grenade Attack Day’ with elaborate programmes, including discussions, reports UNB.

Allies of the AL-led 14-party alliances socio-cultural and professional organisations have taken different programmes to observe the day across the country.

On this day in 2004, the grisly grenade attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally organised by Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital city during the BNP-Jamaat alliance rule. The aim reportedly was to eliminate then leader of the opposition Sheikh Hasina. And they came mighty close.