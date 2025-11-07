One can’t contest elections without Tk 100-200m, so we must think carefully: Asif Mahmud

Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has expressed concern that the influence of black money will persist in the upcoming election like before.

This is why he, like others, must think carefully before entering the race, he added.

Asif Mahmud made the remarks at a roundtable at the National Press Club today, Friday. The discussion was organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement under the title, ‘From November to July: From Revolution to Revolution’.

Commenting that under the present reality in Bangladesh it is not possible to contest a parliamentary election without Tk 100–200 million, Asif Mahmud said, “In this reality, those who have black money are the ones who really have the opportunity to take part in elections.… That is why we too must repeatedly consider whether we will contest the election or not. If we do, how we will contest, whether people will vote without money.”