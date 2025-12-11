Election schedule to be announced today

The schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum on implementing the July National Charter will be announced today, Thursday. In an address to the nation at 6:00 pm, chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will announce the election schedule.

In the face of the student–public uprising, the Awami League government fell on 5 August last year. On 8 August, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was formed. Sixteen months after the interim government took office, the Election Commission is going to announce the national election schedule.

Initially, some parties, including the BNP, had demanded that the national election be held by December last year. On 6 June, in an address to the nation, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus stated that the election would take place in the first half of April 2026. Later, on 13 June, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman met with the chief adviser in London, United Kingdom.