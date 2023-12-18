Awami League has more independent contenders than party candidates

EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam told journalists last night that the number of candidates finally stands at 1896 after the deadline to withdraw candidature. Nominations of five candidates have remained suspended.

Meanwhile, those who lost candidature in the scrutiny of returning officers or appeal with the EC can resort to the High Court. If anyone gets clearance from the apex court before the election can contest in the polls.

Ruling Awami League, which is the biggest party among the participants, fielded candidates in 298 seats at first. Nominations of 293 of them were declared legal after scrutiny and appeal. The party has left 32 seats to its alliance partners in the 14 party alliance and the current parliament’s main opposition party Jatiya Party on consensus. Among these 32 seats, Awami League had refrained from announcing nomination in two seats. The ruling party candidates in the remaining 30 seats withdrew their nomination yesterday. Now the ruling Awami League has candidates in 263 seats.