Awami League has more independent contenders than party candidates

The number of candidates vying for 300 parliamentary constituencies in the 12th parliamentary election has finally stood at 1,896 as the last day for withdrawing candidature ended Sunday. With BNP not participating in the election, around 400 individuals are vying as independent candidates.
Out of 44 registered parties, 27 fielded candidates in this election. Among them, Awami League has candidates in 263 seats. Another 269 party leaders are contesting as independent candidates. These candidates have already been known as 'Awami independent candidates' in the polling field.
Of these independent candidates, 28 are sitting members of parliament who failed to secure party nomination this time. Some constituencies have more than one Awami League leader as independent candidates. Other than Awami League leaders, some other candidates will also run as independent candidates.
The last general election held in 2018 saw a total of 1,861 candidates. Of them, 128 were independent candidates. There were 1,733 candidates from 39 parties including Awami League and BNP. Many opposition parties including BNP are boycotting the election this time.
Among the Awami League-led 14-party coalition partners, JASOD will contest in three seats (Bogura-3, Kushtia-2, and Lakshmipur-4), Workers Party in two seats (Rajshahi-2 and Barisal-2), and Jatiya Party (JP) in Pirojpur-1 seat, all using Awami League’s Boat symbol.
BNP and opposition parties also boycotted the 10th parliamentary election in 2014. MPs from Awami League and allies were elected unopposed in a total of 153 seats out of 300 in that election. There is apprehension as to how competitive this election is going to be as BNP and many other parties shun the upcoming election.
Awami League is, however, wary of ensuring that no candidates get elected unopposed. This is why the party did not bar its leaders from becoming independent candidates rather it encouraged them in some cases this time.
The next election is going to be held on 7 January. A total of 2,716 nomination papers were submitted. The returning officers cancelled 731 nomination papers after verification. Of them , 280 get back their candidature by filing an appeal with the election commission. Nomination of five others who were initially cleared was cancelled on appeal. Yesterday, Sunday, was the last date for withdrawal of candidature. A total of 347 candidates withdrew their nomination on Sunday.
EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam told journalists last night that the number of candidates finally stands at 1896 after the deadline to withdraw candidature. Nominations of five candidates have remained suspended.
Meanwhile, those who lost candidature in the scrutiny of returning officers or appeal with the EC can resort to the High Court. If anyone gets clearance from the apex court before the election can contest in the polls.
Ruling Awami League, which is the biggest party among the participants, fielded candidates in 298 seats at first. Nominations of 293 of them were declared legal after scrutiny and appeal. The party has left 32 seats to its alliance partners in the 14 party alliance and the current parliament’s main opposition party Jatiya Party on consensus. Among these 32 seats, Awami League had refrained from announcing nomination in two seats. The ruling party candidates in the remaining 30 seats withdrew their nomination yesterday. Now the ruling Awami League has candidates in 263 seats.
Jatiya Party (JaPa) now has candidates in 283 seats following negotiations that secured concessions in 26 seats from the Awami League. Although not initially part of the 14-party coalition led by the Awami League, JaPa, along with other coalition partners, has been granted permission by the Awami League to use the Boat symbol for the upcoming election.
Awami League, in a letter to the Election Commission, indicated that the coalition parties can use either the Boat symbol or their respective party symbols. This arrangement involves 25 coalition candidates using the Boat symbol, leading to the withdrawal of Awami League party candidates from these seats.
JaPa candidates are now designated as coalition candidates. In total, 26 seats have been left to JaPa by the ruling party, with an additional seat (Narayanganj-5) where there was no Awami League candidate.
JASOD stated that they have candidates in a total of 66 constituencies, with 63 using the party symbol torch, and three participating with the Boat symbol.
Trinamool BNP, which recently gained attention after being swiftly registered with the election commission (EC), claims to have candidates in 140 seats nationwide.
Additionally, BNM asserts its presence with candidates in 40 constituencies.
Zaker Party initially submitted candidates for 218 seats but withdrew nominations from over two hundred seats, stating they have kept candidates in 7-8 seats.
As of now, the election commission has not released a party-wise final candidate list centrally.
The official allocation of symbols is scheduled for today, Monday, marking the commencement of the candidates' official campaigns.