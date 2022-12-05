Suhrawardy’s 59th death anniversary being marked

Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the 20th century. He served as the premier of Bengal in British India and was the fifth prime minister of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to the memory of Suhrawardy on the eve of his death anniversary.

In a message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Suhrawardy, terming him ‘the champion of democracy’.

“Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was a wise and prudent political organiser. He formed the Independent Muslim Party in 1926 and the United Muslim Party in 1936 to organise the Muslims in British India.

“He also played an important role in the establishment of the then Awami Muslim League (later Awami League) on 23 June 1949. He was also instrumental in the Muslim League’s defeat to the United Front in the first provincial assembly elections in 1954,” the prime minister said.