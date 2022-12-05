Suhrawardy’s 59th death anniversary being marked

Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the 20th century. He served as the premier of Bengal in British India and was the fifth prime minister of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to the memory of Suhrawardy on the eve of his death anniversary.
In a message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Suhrawardy, terming him ‘the champion of democracy’.
“Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was a wise and prudent political organiser. He formed the Independent Muslim Party in 1926 and the United Muslim Party in 1936 to organise the Muslims in British India.
“He also played an important role in the establishment of the then Awami Muslim League (later Awami League) on 23 June 1949. He was also instrumental in the Muslim League’s defeat to the United Front in the first provincial assembly elections in 1954,” the prime minister said.
To mark the day, different political and socio-cultural organisations, including ruling Awami League, have chalked out various programmes including placing wreaths at the grave of the great leader in the morning, holding discussions, offering Qurankhwani and arranging milad and doa-mahfil in the capital and elsewhere in the country.
AL paid tribute to the late leader by placing wreaths on his grave adjacent to the High Court at 8 am. Fateha and doa was also be offered there.
Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was born in a respected Muslim family at Midnapore in West Bengal, India on 8 September in 1892.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, in a statement, paid deep homage to the memory of late Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy saying that he had fought for democracy throughout his life.
The extraordinary strength, perseverance and qualities of his leadership have guided the nation on the right path, he added.
He had made outstanding contributions to the struggle for democracy, justice and the rule of law, Quader said.
In the statement, Quader called upon the leaders and workers of all levels of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations to observe the death anniversary of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy with due dignity.
Jatiya Party (JP-Manzu) would place wreaths at the grave of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy near Doel Chattar at 8 am and offer fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of the late leader.
Party chairman Anwar Hossain Manzu and general secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam urged party leaders-activists to make the programmes a success.