BJP invites AL to observe Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited Bangladesh Awami League (AL) to observe the overall preparation and campaign taken for the national elections in India.

A press release signed by Awami League deputy office secretary Sayem Khan confirmed the matter.

According to the press release, Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases in different provinces of India. The ruling BJP has invited some foreign political parties to show their overall preparation and campaign in this election.

It has invited the only Awami League from Bangladesh, the press release read.