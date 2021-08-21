21 Aug attack wouldn't be possible without govt's direct patronage: Sheikh Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said it was not possible to carry out an attack like that of 21 August 2004 had there been no direct patronage from the BNP-Jamaat government, reports UNB.

"They (BNP-Jamaat govt) thought that I had been killed (in the grenade attack), but when they came to know that I hadn't died, they allowed four criminals to flee the country," she said.

She said the BNP-Jamaat government at the time assembled the terrorists and militants to carry out such an attack and gave them a safe passage abroad.