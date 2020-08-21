21 Aug was a ‘political plot’ to bury BNP leadership: Gayeshwar

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said the 21 August incident was aimed at making the state and the then government unstable and embarrassed.



He said had Khaleda and Tarique been involved in the incident, people would have unseated them from power at that time. "But not a leaf even moved and there was no voice from people as they could realise that such misdeed couldn't be committed by a democratic government."



The BNP leader admitted that they had some mistakes when their party was in power for which they are still paying direly. "But those who carried out the misdeeds on 21 August, they didn't suffer for it. They're rather trying to be stronger around us. This plan was not plotted in Bangladesh as it came from somewhere else."



Gayeshwar said it is their government's failure to make the real perpetrators of the barbaric incident public.











