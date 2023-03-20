54 BNP men arrested from Banani Club

Police of Banani thana and Detective Branch (DB) have arrested 54 men of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from Banani Club in the capital.

All of the arrested were BNP leaders and activists of Sirajdikhan and Srinagar upazila of Munishiganj district.

They include Srinagar upazila parishad former chairman Momin Ali, Sripur upazila BNP general secretary Delwar Hossain and Sirajdikhan upazila BNP's former general secretary Awlad Ali. Momin Ali was a BNP nominated candidate in the last general election.