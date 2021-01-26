25 platoons of BGB, 9000 policemen deployed

Twenty-five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with 9,000 police personnel were deployed in Chattogram on the eve of its City Corporation (CCC) election scheduled for Wednesday.
BGB troopers have been patrolling the city since Monday night. Of the total 25 platoons, each consisting of 16 members, 22 platoons will perform their duties in the city corporation areas while three others will remain as striking force, reports UNB.
Additional district magistrate Sumoni Rahman said the BGB has been deployed as per the circular of the election commission.
Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said that alongside the BGB troopers, 9,000 policemen are working to maintain law and order in the area.
Meanwhile, the election commission has decided not to declare any general holiday on the election day [Wednesday]. However, the EPZ and KEPZ authorities have decided to suspend their production on the day.
A total of 177 factories under the EPZ and KEPZ will remain shut on the election day. About 300,000 workers of those factories will enjoy the holiday, said the managing director of CEPZ.
Seven mayoral candidates are vying for the top post in the CCC election. A total of 236 aspirants are contesting the polls. There are 1,938,706 voters in the city corporation area.
Chattogram regional election office trained a total of 16,163 election officials to conduct the polls smoothly.
CCC polls returning officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman said that 5,902 presiding officers and assistant presiding officers along with 10,268 polling officers were trained. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in all the 735 polling centers in CCC elections.