25 platoons of BGB, 9000 policemen deployed

Twenty-five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with 9,000 police personnel were deployed in Chattogram on the eve of its City Corporation (CCC) election scheduled for Wednesday.

BGB troopers have been patrolling the city since Monday night. Of the total 25 platoons, each consisting of 16 members, 22 platoons will perform their duties in the city corporation areas while three others will remain as striking force, reports UNB.

Additional district magistrate Sumoni Rahman said the BGB has been deployed as per the circular of the election commission.