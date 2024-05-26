Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM Hasina
Prime Minister and governing Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina Sunday reiterated her firm determination to execute the court verdict after bringing back convicted Tarique Zia from London.
“Now the only task is to bring back the black sheep (Tarique Zia). We will bring the convicted accused of the 10-truck arms haul case, 21 August 2004 grenade attack and champion in corruption from wherever he stays and execute the sentences,” she said.
“We have already held discussions with the British government so that they repatriate the fugitive convict to us to execute his conviction,” she added.
The prime minister said this while exchanging greetings with newly elected upazila chairman and vice-chairman of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.
Sheikh Hasina said the people of the country do not want to see the militants and arsonists in power again.
“If the punishment of the black sheep (Tarique Zia) is executed, the countrymen will get free from the grips of the militants and arsonists,” she said.
Referring to arson attacks in the country in 2013, 2014 and 2015, she said recurrence of such heinous acts will be stopped.
She said she will ensure peace and security of the countrymen with execution of the court verdicts against Tarique and fugitive convicted killers of the Father of the Nation after bringing them back to the country.
“My target is to ensure economic freedom and continued journey towards prosperity alongside ensuring peace and security. We are working to attain the goal,” she said.
The AL president asked the party leaders and activists to give a befitting reply to those who want to misguide the people.
The prime minister said she can work for the prosperity of the country due to the help of the people of her constituency comprising Tungipara and Kotalipara.