Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM Hasina

“We have already held discussions with the British government so that they repatriate the fugitive convict to us to execute his conviction,” she added.

The prime minister said this while exchanging greetings with newly elected upazila chairman and vice-chairman of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of the country do not want to see the militants and arsonists in power again.

“If the punishment of the black sheep (Tarique Zia) is executed, the countrymen will get free from the grips of the militants and arsonists,” she said.