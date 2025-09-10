DUCSU Election
My journey does not end here, will fulfill promises made in manifesto: Abidul
Abidul Islam Khan, the Vice President (VP) candidate from Chhatra Dal in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, said he would work to fulfill the promises made in his manifesto.
"My journey does not end here. Despite limitations, I believe a new beginning for student politics will come through us," he added.
He made this remark in a post on his verified Facebook account at around 3:30 pm today, Wednesday.
Yesterday, Tuesday, Abidul Islam lost to Shibir candidate Shadik Kayem in the DUCSU election. On election night, in a Facebook post, he rejected the results, terming them rigged and the election a mockery.
It is worth noting that the Shibir-backed panel, Oikya-boddho Shikkharthi Jote, has won all three top DUCSU positions—vice president (VP), general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS).
Shibir candidate Md Abu Shadik Kayem won the VP post with 14,042 votes, while his closest rival, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Abidul Islam Khan, received 5,708 votes.
This afternoon, Abidul Islam wrote in a post, “I never imagined I would come this far in my modest life. On the night before the election, Khaled Mohiuddin Bhai asked me where I see myself in five years. I could not give a proper answer. Honestly, I never knew where I should see myself or where I would end up. One struggle after another came my way, and I threw myself into the streets. That path has brought me this far today. It’s okay. My day in this election began with media propaganda against me. Since noon, I have encountered one problem after another at different polling stations and have spent the entire day addressing them. I still hope that the administration will conduct a proper investigation into all these allegations and take appropriate decisions.”
Abid wrote, “As human beings, none of us are perfect. I know I have not been able to do enough for you. To be honest, life never even gave me that opportunity. I sincerely thank all the students of Dhaka University who came out to vote. In my mere 20-day campaign, I tried to reach every student at Dhaka University. I got close to many, but perhaps I could not touch everyone. However, I want to assure you that my journey does not end here; my journey is much longer ahead.”
Identifying himself as a student leader of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at Dhaka University, Abid said, “I promise that everything outlined in my election manifesto, I will pursue with the administration as a student leader and do whatever is necessary to achieve it. The new beginning of student politics at Dhaka University will be in our hands. We will stand as vigilant guardians, safeguard the streets, and dedicate ourselves fully to bringing positive change to student politics across Bangladesh. Insha Allah, you will see the reflection of this in the next DUCSU election. Abid will never abandon you.”
Abid concluded the post with the quote by civil rights and anti-racism leader Martin Luther King Jr.: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”