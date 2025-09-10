My journey does not end here, will fulfill promises made in manifesto: Abidul

Abidul Islam Khan, the Vice President (VP) candidate from Chhatra Dal in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, said he would work to fulfill the promises made in his manifesto.

"My journey does not end here. Despite limitations, I believe a new beginning for student politics will come through us," he added.

He made this remark in a post on his verified Facebook account at around 3:30 pm today, Wednesday.

Yesterday, Tuesday, Abidul Islam lost to Shibir candidate Shadik Kayem in the DUCSU election. On election night, in a Facebook post, he rejected the results, terming them rigged and the election a mockery.

It is worth noting that the Shibir-backed panel, Oikya-boddho Shikkharthi Jote, has won all three top DUCSU positions—vice president (VP), general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS).

Shibir candidate Md Abu Shadik Kayem won the VP post with 14,042 votes, while his closest rival, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Abidul Islam Khan, received 5,708 votes.