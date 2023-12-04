BNP announces 48-hour blockade from Wednesday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced another spell of 48-hour blockade from 6:00 am Wednesday to 6:00 am Friday.
The party has also announced a human chain on 10 December.
BNP assistant secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement in a virtual meeting today, Monday.
Fakhrul's bail hearing on Thursday
The BNP has been holding blockade and hartal (strike) in a regular-basis demanding the resignation of the government, elections under a neutral government, release of BNP leaders and activists, including party chief Begum Khaleda Zia and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The party observed a 48-hour blockade from Sunday in the ninth spell to press home their demand. The blockade will end at 6.00 am Monday.
Announcing the programmes, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party would hold human chains across the country at district level on the World Human Rights Day on Tuesday, 10 December.
Families of BNP leaders and activists, who have been subjected to forced disappearance, killing, arrests in fictitious cases and human rights violation, will attend the programme.
Earlier, BNP enforced hartal across the country on 29 October in protest of thwarting their grand rally on 28 October. Several top leaders of the party, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, have been arrested since then.
Following the mass arrest of party leaders and activists, the BNP has been holding blockades and hartal after every one or two days. Other parties in the simultaneous movement led by the BNP are also holding similar programmes.