Fakhrul's bail hearing on Thursday 

The High Court has scheduled the bail hearing of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for Thursday in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence.
A bench comprising justice Md Salim and justice Shahed Nooruddin fixed the date today, Monday.
On 22 November, the acting Judge of the Metropolitan sessions judge court in Dhaka rejected Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition in connection with this case.
Mirza Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the High Court on Sunday.
The petition was placed in the order No 792 of the High Court's cause list and senior lawyer Zainul Abedin, along with lawyer Sagir Hossain, raised the issue in the court.
Sagir Hossain Leon informed Prothom Alo that after the presentation of the bail petition, the court has scheduled the hearing for 11:00am on Thursday.
The case, related to the attack on the chief justice's residence, was filed at Ramna model police station on 29 October.
Following the incident, Mirza Fakhrul was arrested on the same day for allegedly breaking the gate of the chief justice's residence and throwing bricks.
Subsequently, his bail petition was submitted at the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka, but the court rejected the petition and ordered his detention.
On 2 November, Mirza Fakhrul's legal team sought bail for him in the Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge's court, and the court rejected the petition on 22 November.