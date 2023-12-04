Fakhrul's bail hearing on Thursday 

Mirza Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the High Court on Sunday.

The petition was placed in the order No 792 of the High Court's cause list and senior lawyer Zainul Abedin, along with lawyer Sagir Hossain, raised the issue in the court.

Sagir Hossain Leon informed Prothom Alo that after the presentation of the bail petition, the court has scheduled the hearing for 11:00am on Thursday.

The case, related to the attack on the chief justice's residence, was filed at Ramna model police station on 29 October.