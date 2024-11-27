BNP urges all to stay alert, Jamaat calls for patience

The top leadership of BNP has called on everyone to remain "alert and vigilant" in the wake of various incidents, including clashes and conflicts in Dhaka, Chattogram and several parts of the country.

Jamaat-e-Islami has made a similar call. Leaders of both parties believe that a "dictatorship" and its allies, both inside and outside the country, are conspiring behind the scenes to instigate these incidents.

For several days, the situation has been unstable due to various events, such as road blockades in the capital, student clashes, gatherings of people from outside Dhaka at Shahbagh, and protests near the offices of two leading newspapers.