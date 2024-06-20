BNP harmed the country by creating adverse ties with India: Quader
BNP has harmed Bangladesh by creating adverse relations with India, commented Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.
He said, "We do not want adversity with India. We want friendly, balanced and dignified diplomatic relations."
Obaidul Quader was speaking at a joint meeting to prepare for Bangladesh Awami League's 75th founding anniversary. The meeting was held today, Thursday morning, at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.
Prior to the meeting, the road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader spoke to journalists about the preparations and arrangements for Awami League's anniversary. He announced a 10-point programme for the founding anniversary.
In reply to a question, Obaidul Quader said, "We want to keep good relations with India. If ties are friendly, it is possible to resolve problems across the table in a dignified manner. We are developing comprehensive partnership with India in Bangladesh's national interests. We will not forge ties with anyone at the cost of national interests."
The Awami League general secretary said that ties with India had been adverse during the rules of Ziaur Rahman, Ershad and Khaleda Zia. He said that they had built up a wall of mutual mistrust and apprehension in relations between the two countries. Khaleda Zia had done the most damage to Bangladesh by creating adverse relations with India.
India has taken initiative to resolve the long-standing border problems, said Obaidul Quader. He said that the Indian parliament had adopted a unanimous decision to resolve the border problems. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had taken this initiative.
Speaking about the flood situation in Sylhet, Obaidul Quader said floods have appeared in the Sylhet region. Many people are trapped in water all around. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is regularly keeping watch on the situation. She has called upon the party leaders and activists to take part in the rescue and relief programmes. The state minister for disaster management has visited the flood-affected areas and is carrying out relief operations.
Earlier, speaking about Awami League's founding anniversary preparations, Obaidul Quader said all the great achievements of the Bangladesh people have come through Awami League. Awami League has fought for the rights and democracy of the Bengali nation. It is through Awami League that many crowns of success have been earned. These 75 years have been a journey of glory for Awami League.
Obaidul Quader detailed the various programmes of Awami League for the party's founding anniversary. These include a procession from the Engineers Institution to Dhanmondi Road 32 at 3:00pm in the afternoon tomorrow, Friday. The programmes on 23 June including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Road 32 at 7:00am on, laying wreaths at Bangabndhu's image in Tungipara, Gopalganj at 10:30am and a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan at 2:30pm. Cultural programmes will be held on 22 June at Rabindra Sarobar and on 24 June at Hatirjheel.
Banners, posters, supplements and videos will also be brought out on the occasion. A tree-plantation programme will be held throughout the country.
Present at the joint meeting were the party presidium members Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dipu Moni, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam, the party's office secretary Biplob Barua and others. The presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka city north and south Awami League, Dhaka district Awami League and of all affiliated organisations took part in the meeting.