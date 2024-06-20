BNP harmed the country by creating adverse ties with India: Quader

BNP has harmed Bangladesh by creating adverse relations with India, commented Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.

He said, "We do not want adversity with India. We want friendly, balanced and dignified diplomatic relations."

Obaidul Quader was speaking at a joint meeting to prepare for Bangladesh Awami League's 75th founding anniversary. The meeting was held today, Thursday morning, at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Prior to the meeting, the road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader spoke to journalists about the preparations and arrangements for Awami League's anniversary. He announced a 10-point programme for the founding anniversary.

In reply to a question, Obaidul Quader said, "We want to keep good relations with India. If ties are friendly, it is possible to resolve problems across the table in a dignified manner. We are developing comprehensive partnership with India in Bangladesh's national interests. We will not forge ties with anyone at the cost of national interests."