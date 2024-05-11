Friendship with India needed for the sake of own interest: Obaidul Quader
Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said a friendship with India is required for the sake of the counrty's own interest.
"India is our friend. It is required for our own interest. We are not slave of any country. Our relations with India are friendly," the Awami League leader added.
Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made these remarks at a peace and development rally organised by Awami League Dhaka city north at Goznabi Road of Mohammadpur in the capital on Saturday.
Obaidul Quader said, "The enmity BNP created with India didn't yield any benefit. Confusion, doubt and disbelief grew due to the enmity. Sheikh Hasina cleared all confusions, doubt and disbelief. Now India is our friend."
Pointing finger to BNP leaders, Quader said BNP leaders have been active all of a sudden as Donald Lu is set to visit Bangladesh. As a result, they are dreaming of going to power again, he said, adding Lu is coming to advance relations with the government and not to fulfill dreams of BNP.
Terming BNP leader Gayeshwar Roy's speech at Naya Paltan on Friday 'propaganda', the Awami League general secretary asked, "Where did you stay so many days? Where did you flee?
Obaidul Quader said all know who do the job of middlemen. BNP leaders appeared at the Indian high commission with flowers and sweets on the day when Modi (Indian prime minister) was elected. So who are middlemen? Quader asked.