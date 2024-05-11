Friendship with India needed for the sake of own interest: Obaidul Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said a friendship with India is required for the sake of the counrty's own interest.

"India is our friend. It is required for our own interest. We are not slave of any country. Our relations with India are friendly," the Awami League leader added.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made these remarks at a peace and development rally organised by Awami League Dhaka city north at Goznabi Road of Mohammadpur in the capital on Saturday.