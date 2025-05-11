Ex-AL MP, 6 others arrested in Dhaka

Detectives have arrested seven people including a former MP of Awami League during a drive in the capital in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday morning.

The arrestees are Shamima Akhter Khanom alias Shamima Shahriar, former AL MP from a reserved seat in Sunamganj district, Md Imran Mati, general secretary of Darussalam Thana Swechchhasebak League; Md Ashraf Siddiqui alias Bitu, director of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and former assistant press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Md Nesar Ahmed alias Nesar Uddin Hawlader, former organising secretary of Cumilla District Chhatra League, Md Robiul Islam, vice president of Darussalam Thana Swechchhasebak League; Md Mosharraf Hossain Sarkar, former organising secretary of Nabinagar Upazila units of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League; and Mohidul Islam Biplob , general secretary of South Badda Bazar Unit Awami League.