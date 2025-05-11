Ex-AL MP, 6 others arrested in Dhaka
Detectives have arrested seven people including a former MP of Awami League during a drive in the capital in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday morning.
The arrestees are Shamima Akhter Khanom alias Shamima Shahriar, former AL MP from a reserved seat in Sunamganj district, Md Imran Mati, general secretary of Darussalam Thana Swechchhasebak League; Md Ashraf Siddiqui alias Bitu, director of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and former assistant press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Md Nesar Ahmed alias Nesar Uddin Hawlader, former organising secretary of Cumilla District Chhatra League, Md Robiul Islam, vice president of Darussalam Thana Swechchhasebak League; Md Mosharraf Hossain Sarkar, former organising secretary of Nabinagar Upazila units of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League; and Mohidul Islam Biplob , general secretary of South Badda Bazar Unit Awami League.
DB sources said all the arrestees were involved in attempting to destabilise the country and create panic among the public.
Multiple cases were filed against them at different police stations.