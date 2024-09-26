Former MP Shafiqul accrued wealth cornering his rivals

Former member of parliament Shafiqul Islam was busy suppressing the student-mass movement in Natore streets even in the morning of fateful 5 August.

After he had gone into hiding immediately before Awami League government was toppled on the day, enraged people attacked his palatial mansion - ‘Jannati Place’ - in Kandibhitua area in the town.

Now people in droves come to visit ‘Jannati Palace’ which has turned into a ruin due to public wrath. The lavish house was emblematic of Shafiqul Islam’s wealth accrued over the last one and a half decades.

Shafiqul became a people’s representative first in 2008 as he was elected a chairman of upazila parishad. Popularly known by his nickname Shimul, the Awami League leader got elected as a member of parliament unopposed in 2014. Since then, he got elected to parliament thrice and amassed a huge sum of wealth. Shimul constructed splash mansions home and abroad in his and his wife’s names.