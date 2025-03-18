‘Small package’, ‘larger package’ reform adds to confusion over elections
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’ latest remark on the probable date of the next general election has spawned new discussion in the political arena.
The main political parties believe that the chief adviser’s latest statement reveals somewhat changes in his previous stance on the possible timing of the elections. Party leaders say that this will create a misconception among the people about the government and create confusion about the elections.
During his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the chief adviser spoke about different reform initiatives undertaken by his government and the next general election.
He said the election can be held in December if the political parties reach a consensus on a “smaller reform package”. However, if they take the “larger reform package”, the election will be held in June next year.
It has been learnt that this remark of Muhammad Yunus has left the political parties in fresh concern. They fear if the chief adviser is moving towards lingering the election by making this speech.
BNP’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Saturday, “What the chief adviser said signals a change in his previous commitment. It is not clear as to what he wants to mean by smaller reform and broader reform. By broader reform, he might mean constitutional reform. This reform will have to be carried out by the next elected parliament. They might want to reach a charter of consensus with political parties. These should not take much time.”
The leaders of the political parties say that if the interim government needs more time for any other issue, then it is necessary to say that clearly so that political parties and the people are not left in the dark.
Talks around issues like “minor reforms”, “major reforms”, “small reforms” and “large reforms” will create more confusion among the political parties. This will increase misunderstandings among the political parties about the government and various doubts will come to fore.
Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Amir, told Prothom Alo on Saturday, “Who will decide which reforms are brief and which are major? Then another commission will have to be formed to fix this. We think that the necessary reforms for a free and fair election need to be carried out. Then the election process needs to be fixed and preparations for the election should be started. But its pace is slow, the process should be expedited.”
BNP has already been sceptical about holding a national election by next December. Last Monday, the leaders expressed their suspicion about the election in the last meeting of the party’s standing committee.
Sources say that the apprehension of BNP and other political parties emanated from different statements of some advisers about the election and various remarks of the leaders of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP).
Recently, NCP convener Nahid Islam told two international news agencies in separate interviews that holding the general election will be tougher given the law and order situation and fragile state of police.
Several top leaders of BNP said they sensed an effort from inside the government to delay the election. Amidst this apprehension came the Chief Adviser’s remark about “larger reform package”.
In his address to the nation on 16 December last year, the chief adviser had mentioned a possible date for the national elections.
He had said elections could be held in December 2025 if fewer reforms are sought and in mid-2026 if broader reform is demanded.
Since then, the chief advisor told several international media outlets and persons that his government was trying to hold the elections by next December.
The election commission (EC) has also said that it would prepare accordingly. Now, the question of “fewer reforms” and “broader reforms” has been raised and the idea of holding the elections in June next year has created doubts in political circles.
However, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, commented that he was unable to understand what “small reforms” or “big reforms” are.
He told Prothom Alo, “The reforms have not started yet. Only theoretical work has been done. The National Consensus Commission has said that 166 important proposals have been received. They said they will carry out only those reforms where a consensus can be reached and skip those where agreement can’t be reached. There is no such a thing as a small or big reform here. We want the necessary reforms, that is, reforms that lead to a quality election.”
Sources related to the interim government said they are focusing on reforming various sectors. A total of 11 reform commissions have been formed in this end.
The commissions such as constitutional reform commission, electoral reform, public administration, police, judiciary and anti-corruption reform commissions have submitted their proposals.
The National Consensus Commission has sought the opinions of political parties on the proposals of the five commissions except the police. The consensus commission will discuss this with the parties.
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that BNP is not going for major reforms. Major reforms will be carried out in parliament. Minor electoral reforms may be carried out. Reforms will be carried out only on issues on which there is consensus.
He further said political parties will go to seek people’s mandate with the reform proposals on which consensus could not be made. Those who get people’s mandate will carry out the reforms.
“We think the election-related reforms should not take more than one to one and a half months. So, elections can be held in June-July,” the BNP leader added.