‘Small package’, ‘larger package’ reform adds to confusion over elections

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’ latest remark on the probable date of the next general election has spawned new discussion in the political arena.

The main political parties believe that the chief adviser’s latest statement reveals somewhat changes in his previous stance on the possible timing of the elections. Party leaders say that this will create a misconception among the people about the government and create confusion about the elections.

During his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the chief adviser spoke about different reform initiatives undertaken by his government and the next general election.

He said the election can be held in December if the political parties reach a consensus on a “smaller reform package”. However, if they take the “larger reform package”, the election will be held in June next year.

It has been learnt that this remark of Muhammad Yunus has left the political parties in fresh concern. They fear if the chief adviser is moving towards lingering the election by making this speech.