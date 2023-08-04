BNP men throng Naya Paltan, defying knee-deep water

Leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered before the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area to join a protest rally, defying knee-deep rain water in the area.

They thronged the area in groups to protest the sentencing of the party's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case. The rally, jointly organised by the party’s Dhaka south and north units, began at 3:00 pm.