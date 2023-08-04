BNP men throng Naya Paltan, defying knee-deep water

Leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered before the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area to join a protest rally, defying knee-deep rain water in the area.
They thronged the area in groups to protest the sentencing of the party's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case. The rally, jointly organised by the party’s Dhaka south and north units, began at 3:00 pm.
The city witnessed relentless rain from 12:30 pm and the situation remained unchanged until the filing of this report at around 3:00 pm.
A temporary stage has been installed on two pickup vans before the party office. Some chairs were placed in front of the stage, but were partially submerged in water. Still, the partymen took position there and were chanting slogans against the verdict.
It was learnt that a large number of leaders and activists from the party’s Keraniganj, Nababganj, Savar, and Ashulia, in addition to that of different city units, joined the rally despite the rain.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest.