13th parliamentary election: Drama unfolds over Rashed Khan’s nomination

After much speculation, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced its nominations for the four parliamentary seats in Jhenaidah. The party has given nomination to Rashed Khan, former leader of Gono Odhikar Parishad from a neighbouring constituency.

Following the nomination of Rashed Khan in Jhenaidah-4, Saiful Islam (Firoz), the central joint secretary of the Swechchhasebak Dal, a wing of the BNP, has decided to run as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Jamaat fielded its candidates much earlier. Although Islami Andolan Bangladesh announced candidates in every constituency, their candidate Nur Alam Biswas was excluded during the verification process in Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa).

Gono Odhikar Parishad has fielded a candidate in Jhenaidah-3. In addition, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party and the leftist alliance have announced candidates in a few constituencies, though their activity remains limited. Despite nominating candidates in three constituencies, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has shown little activity.