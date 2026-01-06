Electoral politics-52
13th parliamentary election: Drama unfolds over Rashed Khan’s nomination
After much speculation, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced its nominations for the four parliamentary seats in Jhenaidah. The party has given nomination to Rashed Khan, former leader of Gono Odhikar Parishad from a neighbouring constituency.
Following the nomination of Rashed Khan in Jhenaidah-4, Saiful Islam (Firoz), the central joint secretary of the Swechchhasebak Dal, a wing of the BNP, has decided to run as an independent candidate.
Meanwhile, Jamaat fielded its candidates much earlier. Although Islami Andolan Bangladesh announced candidates in every constituency, their candidate Nur Alam Biswas was excluded during the verification process in Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa).
Gono Odhikar Parishad has fielded a candidate in Jhenaidah-3. In addition, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party and the leftist alliance have announced candidates in a few constituencies, though their activity remains limited. Despite nominating candidates in three constituencies, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has shown little activity.
A total of 27 nomination papers were submitted for the four parliamentary seats in Jhenaidah. Of these, seven were for Jhenaidah-1, six for Jhenaidah-2 (Sadar and Harinakundu), five for Jhenaidah-3 (Kotchandpur and Moheshpur), and nine for Jhenaidah-4 (part of Sadar and Kaliganj).
One Islami Andolan candidate in Jhenaidah-1 and three independent candidates in Jhenaidah-4 had their nominations cancelled. As a result, 23 candidates are running for the polls from these four constituencies in total.
Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa)
Since 1991, the constituency was held by BNP for 10 consecutive years, after which the party has been unable to win from this constituency. This time, the nomination has been given to former attorney general Md Asaduzzaman.
Khulna divisional joint organising secretary Jayanta Kumar Kundu had been conducting public campaigns in the constituency beforehand. Asaduzzaman has submitted his nomination papers.
Humayun Kabir Firoz, president of Shailkupa Upazila BNP, said that Asaduzzaman served as the party’s human rights affairs secretary during a difficult period. The party recognised his work and granted him the nomination. He added that the people of the area support him.
Md Asaduzzaman said he is contesting the election out of a desire to be with the people of the area and to work for its development, having left the country’s highest legal office. He added that Shailkupa BNP is united today, with no internal rift.
Jamaat has nominated Shailkupa Upazila ameer Matiar Rahman. For several days, he has been conducting door-to-door campaigns with party activists. Matiar Rahman said that the party’s election activities are ongoing and that he is also visiting voters personally.
In addition, Nur Alam Biswas, a member of the district advisory council of Islami Andolan; Lababul Bashar, central joint convener of the National Lawyers’ Alliance of NCP and chief coordinator for Shailkupa; Matiar Rahman, district convener of the AB Party; and Sahidul Enam of the Revolutionary Communist Party have submitted nomination papers. Nur Alam Biswas’ nomination was cancelled during verification due to allegations of defaulted loans.
Jhenaidah-2 (Sadar and Harinakundu)
From 1991 to 2006, the constituency was represented by the late Moshiur Rahman, former president of the district BNP. Afterwards, the seat came under the control of the Awami League. This time, the district BNP president MA Majid has been nominated as the candidate. The late Moshiur Rahman’s eldest son, Ibrahim Rahman, had also sought the nomination.
After 5 August 2024, the central BNP instructed its local units to assist Gono Odhikar Parishad’s general secretary Rashed Khan in political activities. Following this, Rashed Khan held meetings and rallies in the area. However, after joining BNP, he was ultimately given the neighbouring Jhenaidah-4 constituency.
Md Zahiduzzaman, district BNP general secretary, said that they are visiting voters door to door and hope the constituency will remain under BNP control. District BNP president MA Majid added that there are no longer any complications over the nomination, and party leaders and activists are working day and night.
Jamaat has nominated district ameer professor Ali Azam Md Abu Bakkar in this constituency. In addition, Md Asaduzzaman of the leftist alliance, Md Momtazul Karim of Islami Andolan, Md Hadiuzzaman of the AB Party, and Deepak Kumar Palit, representing the electoral alliance led by a faction of Jatiya Party (JaPa) under the National Democratic Front, have also declared their candidacies.
Jamaat leader Ali Azam Md Abu Bakkar said the party has nominated him and expressed full confidence in winning.
Jhenaidah-3 (Kotchandpur and Moheshpur)
Since 1991, the constituency was represented for three consecutive terms by the late Shahidul Islam of BNP. This time, BNP has nominated his son, Mehedi Hasan (Roni), who is also president of Moheshpur Upazila BNP.
Jamaat has nominated central Shura member Md Matiar Rahman to contest against him. In addition, Maulana Sarwar Hossain of Islami Andolan is preparing to run in the election.
BNP candidate Mehedi Hasan told Prothom Alo that he is working day and night. He noted that Jamaat entered the field slightly earlier, but he remains optimistic about winning. Jamaat leaders, however, say there will be a strong contest between BNP and Jamaat here.
Among the four parliamentary constituencies in the district, Gono Odhikar Parishad has fielded Md Suman Kabir as its candidate in this constituency.
Jhenaidah-4 (Kaliganj and part of Sadar)
In this constituency, known as a BNP stronghold, the late M Shahiduzzaman served as MP from 1991 to 2006. This time, the aspirants for nomination were Saiful Islam, senior joint general secretary of the central Swechchhasebak Dal; Hamidur Islam, former joint convener of Kaliganj upazila BNP; and the late Shahiduzzaman’s wife, Murshida Zaman.
Although the schedule was finalised, no candidate had been announced initially. Eventually, Gono Odhikar Parishad’s general secretary Rashed Khan was first nominated through the alliance. After joining BNP, he was made the candidate of the party’s symbol, the paddy sheaf.
Nomination aspirant Saiful Islam said he has worked for the party for 17 years. He added that among the three aspirants, none received the nomination. The person who was chosen is not from the area, and the voters here do not support him. For this reason, he has decided to run as an independent candidate. He expressed confidence in winning.
Jamaat has nominated its Kaliganj upazila unit nayeb-e-ameer Abu Taleb.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that if elected, he will work to establish a society free of extortion, terrorism, and corruption.
Abdul Jalil of Islami Andolan and Konika Khanam of Gano Forum have submitted their nomination papers for this constituency.