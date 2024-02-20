Quader wonders how election-boycott earns BNP a win

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has slammed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for their claim of win and expressed wonder how the election-boycott can earn them the victory.

“Everyone knows who won the election. The BNP won the election even without participating in it! What else can it be said but the delusion of a lunatic?” he said while speaking at a press briefing in the party president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Tuesday.