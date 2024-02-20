Quader wonders how election-boycott earns BNP a win
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has slammed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for their claim of win and expressed wonder how the election-boycott can earn them the victory.
“Everyone knows who won the election. The BNP won the election even without participating in it! What else can it be said but the delusion of a lunatic?” he said while speaking at a press briefing in the party president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Tuesday.
Earlier, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “It is the government who lost in the one-sided election, while the BNP emerged victorious.”
Obaidul Quader assured that the government will not prevent any peaceful programmes of the BNP. “There will be hindrances if the movements contain elements like violence, terrorism, and arson-terrorism. Why should we obstruct them if they come up with peaceful programmes?”
Noting that the BNP formed an alliance with a total of 54 parties, the ruling party leader asked, “Where are the alliance members now? Where is the chaotic alliance now? Doesn't any exist? Can you get relaxed passing the blame onto the government?”
He also poked the BNP leaders, asking why they fled the scene even after vowing not to flee. It indicates that they have committed crimes
Were the BNP leaders arrested to hold the election? Quader, in response, said they were imprisoned on different allegations, including murdering the police member, vandalising the chief justice’s residence, attacking the journalists and judges’ chamber.
However, it is a sub judice matter and is up to the court to take a decision. They got released whenever the court granted them bail, he added.