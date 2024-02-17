Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru freed, what about the others?

The recently released two leaders have said that the movement will continue until democracy is established. It is hard to tell how far the party leaders and activists will be reassured.

The people had wide support for the peaceful movement that BNP had been carrying out up until 28 October last year. Such a long stretch of peaceful movement is unprecedented in Bangladesh. BNP needs to examine where things went wrong. If they realised that a trap was being set or them by the government centering their rally, why did they step into that trap?

There was a sense of despair among the many leaders and activists of BNP after 28 October. This was because the leadership has assured them that the elections would be halted. They did not realise that no party or alliance in Bangladesh could ever thwart an election by means of a movement. One-sided or voterless, whatever it may be, once an election is held, it is hard to reverse it.

One of the few mistakes in BNP’s movement was not to have an alternative on hand. They demanded the government’s resignation, but had not thought of what to do if the government did not resign. The second mistake was that they not only rejected the government, but rejected the election commission too. Another perception entered the public mind was that BNP relied more on foreign friends rather than the people. Thirdly, they considered foreign friends to be just of one country. They ignored other friends who had become important in geopolitics. By openly opposing the stand of Russia and China regarding the election, they became more friendless. In the fourth place, the sudden call for non-cooperation from BNP caught not only the public off-guard, but even the party’s leaders and activists, as well as the alliance partners, were puzzled.