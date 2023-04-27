AL approaches various countries in last bid to stay in power: Amir Khasru

The BNP leader was basically criticising the foreign visits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The prime minister is now on an official visit to Japan. From there she is scheduled to visit the US and the UK.

Sher-e-Bangla Jatiya Jubo Smriti Foundation organised the discussion titled ‘The relevance of Sher-e-Bangla in today’s context’ marking 61st death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq.

Speaking as chief guest at the discussion, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also said these days Awami League has been approaching the foreigners by being defeated in politics and being separated from the people. The prime minister is out to visit after being completely isolated from the people. This is their (AL’s) final bid to stay in power.

The BNP leader also claimed that the people of the whole country have involvement and participation in the movement the BNP has called. He said there lies their (the ruling party men) fear. “The people of the country have been observing closely which political parties are staying against the people for the leftovers, and which political personalities taking position against the people.”