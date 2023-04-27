AL approaches various countries in last bid to stay in power: Amir Khasru

Awami League has been approaching different countries as its final bid to stay in power, said Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, standing committee member of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday.
He further said there will be no result however much you (AL leaders) visit different countries and approach to them, taking a stance against the people of Bangladesh.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was addressing a discussion at the National Press Club in the morning.
The BNP leader was basically criticising the foreign visits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The prime minister is now on an official visit to Japan. From there she is scheduled to visit the US and the UK.
Sher-e-Bangla Jatiya Jubo Smriti Foundation organised the discussion titled ‘The relevance of Sher-e-Bangla in today’s context’ marking 61st death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq.
Speaking as chief guest at the discussion, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also said these days Awami League has been approaching the foreigners by being defeated in politics and being separated from the people. The prime minister is out to visit after being completely isolated from the people. This is their (AL’s) final bid to stay in power.
The BNP leader also claimed that the people of the whole country have involvement and participation in the movement the BNP has called. He said there lies their (the ruling party men) fear. “The people of the country have been observing closely which political parties are staying against the people for the leftovers, and which political personalities taking position against the people.”
Speaking at the programme, Selima Rahman, another standing committee member of BNP said, “Now we won’t think about our rights. Instead we will think of the rights of people. Because, the lower class people are becoming extremely poor and the middle class people are turning into lower class people. At the same time, a certain section of people have been laundering billions of taka abroad.”
Mentioning that Sher-e-Bangla is not being properly evaluated in the country nowadays, Selima Rahman said, “Sher-e-Bangla has contributions in achieving today’s Bangladesh. On the one hand he did politics; on the other hand, he had worked for the people. His achievements cannot be recounted easily. He had a multifaceted character. He was at the same time a social reformer and education reformer. We have been walking on the path Sher-e-Bangla prepared for us.”
BNP joint secretary general Moazzem Hossain Alal said the first demand of the Krishak Praja Party of Sher-e-Bangla was the autonomy of Bangla. Sher-e-Bangla had personal contributions in three major changes - the anti-British movement, (achieving) Pakistan and Bangladesh. Sher-e-Bangla had no such temperament like today of possessing everything.
Sher-e-Bangla Jatiya Jubo Smriti Foundation president Md Akhtarul Alam Faruq chaired the discussion where BNP central committee’s law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal also spoke.