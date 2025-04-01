Certain quarter finding new ways to stay in power: Amir Khasru
A certain quarter has been finding new ways to stay in power, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury remarked on Tuesday.
“A force has been finding new ways to stay in power. But even the fascists could not stay here. The people of Bangladesh stand ready so that this force cannot stay,” Amir Khasru said while speaking to the media this morning.
A mezban (traditional feast) was organised at the residence of the BNP leader in Chattogram’s Mehedibagh, where thousands of the party leaders and activists attended.
The former commerce minister said let’s work together so that no one could bring changes in this Bangladesh free from fascists.
Mentioning that an environment for election has been prevailing in the country after the fall of the fascist, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, everyone is joyous; festive environment is prevailing; everyone is having the taste of democracy, but not complete democracy.
Addressing the newspersons, the BNP leader said you are seeing an environment for elections. Everyone is showing their interests for the elections. Everyone is thinking that the country is approaching an election.
Describing their last 16 years’ struggle, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “We struggled for the last 16-17 years for freedom, democracy and an aspiration that the government-parliament will be run by the elected people’s representatives, who will remain accountable to the people. People have been waiting for those aspirations to be fulfilled. So, today’s environment is different from previous years. This is Bangladesh. Bangladesh must keep this way.”