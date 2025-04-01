Certain quarter finding new ways to stay in power: Amir Khasru

A mezban (traditional feast) was organised at the residence of the BNP leader in Chattogram’s Mehedibagh, where thousands of the party leaders and activists attended.

The former commerce minister said let’s work together so that no one could bring changes in this Bangladesh free from fascists.

Mentioning that an environment for election has been prevailing in the country after the fall of the fascist, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, everyone is joyous; festive environment is prevailing; everyone is having the taste of democracy, but not complete democracy.