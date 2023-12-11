Syed Ibrahim expelled from Kalyan Party

Several leaders of the Bangladesh Kalyan Party have announced the expulsion of Major General (retired) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim from the party due to his participation in the national elections.
They have further declared the formation of a new committee, excluding him.
A notification, signed by Kalyan Party's Shamshuddin Parvez, states that a new committee has been formed with 41 leaders from the party's executive committee.
Shamshuddin Parvez, who has previously served as the vice chairman of the party, has been appointed as the acting chairman of this committee.
According to the notification, the expulsion of Syed Muhammad Ibrahim is attributed to his conduct of holding a secret meeting with 15 out of 131 members of the executive committee without giving official notice, disregarding the majority opinion of the executive committee.
Additionally, he is accused of joining the electoral alliance called 'Jukta Front' to legitimise what the notification refers to as the illegal election of the Awami League, thus betraying the party's ideology.
It further said, therefore, Major General (Retd.) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim has been expelled from all posts within the Bangladesh Kalyan Party. This decision was made by two-thirds of the party's executive members in accordance with Article-1, Section-20 and Sub-Section-5.
The reconstituted executive committee unanimously made this decision.
In addition to Ibrahim's expulsion, General Secretary Abdul Awal and Additional Secretary General Abdullah Al Hasan have also been permanently expelled from the party.
Their expulsion is attributed to persuading Muhammad Ibrahim to participate in the 12th National Parliament election by forming a 'Jukta Front,' motivated by personal greed and self-interest, and disregarding party ethics and ideals.
In the newly formed committee, Mahbubur Rahman, the current joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, has been appointed as the acting general secretary. Additionally, Obaidul Haque Sirazi, the joint general secretary, has been designated as the additional general secretary. The new committee includes appointments of five individuals as Vice Chairman, seven as Joint Secretary General, five as Assistant Secretary General, and 20 as members.
In response to the expulsion and the creation of the new committee, Syed Muhammad Ibrahim stated to Prothom Alo that the Kalyan Party is a registered political entity. He suggested that the party cannot continue to use the same name without the permission of the chairman according to the power given by the EC.
Syed Muhammad Ibrahim also made an appeal, stating, "I appeal to those who have incited to create chaos in the party to refrain from such dirty work."
The Bangladesh Kalyan Party has a history of engaging in joint movements with the BNP, advocating for the government's resignation. Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, the party's chairman, was also a spokesperson for the 12-party alliance active in anti-government movements.
However, on 22 November, he announced his sudden participation in the election, leading to his expulsion from the 12-party alliance on the same day.