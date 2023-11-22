Joining polls as failed in waging movement against govt: Syed Ibrahim

Bangladesh Kalyan Party’s chairman Syed Mohammad Ibrahim in a speech in July said his party’s first political priority is to topple the current ‘dictatorial’ regime.
In another speech he said ‘people would not accept any election without a neutral caretaker government’.
Shifting from his earlier stance, Syed Ibrahim now said he has decided to join polls under the government he termed ‘dictatorial’.
Bangladesh Kalyan Party was waging simultaneous movement with BNP demanding the resignation of the government and election under a neutral government. His ‘U-turn’ has now spawned political discussion.
A new political alliance led by the Bangladesh Kalyan Party named Jukto Front was launched at the National Press Club today. Syed Muhammad Ibrahim is the president of the newly-launched Jukto Front.
In a press briefing today, Kalyan Party’s chairman Mohammad Ibrahim explained his decision to join the polls.
"We are joining the polls after failing to do anything meaningful against this government. Our position was against taking part in any election held without a caretaker government. As this demand was not met, we just had two options. One is going silent and the other is making some contribution by joining the polls. We want to take the chance of contributing,” Syed Ibrahim said in reply to a journalist's question on why Kalyan Party shifted its previous stance on joining the polls.
Meanwhile, the 12-party alliance has expelled Kalyan Party from the alliance terming Syed Ibrahim as ‘traitor’.
During his press briefing, the Kalyan Party chairman said, “Our decision would be liked by some while loathed by some. There would be criticism terming me agent, traitor and Mir Jafar. But you have to criticise me considering the situation.”
Syed Ibrahim once said taking part in the election under the current regime is tantamount to ‘political suicide’. Syed Ibrahim was asked today as to why he suddenly wants to commit ‘political suicide’ but he refrained from answering the question.
He also expressed hope that the election would be more free and fair this time.
“We hope the upcoming twelfth parliamentary election will be more free and fair compared to previous ones. We hope the government will learn from their mistakes of the past and won’t repeat those.”
He also urged Awami League and BNP to dialogue for the sake of the country.
The newly formed Jukto Front has two other registered parties—Bangladesh Muslim League and Jatiya Party (Matin). The alliance said it has prepared to field candidates in 100 seats.