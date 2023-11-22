Joining polls as failed in waging movement against govt: Syed Ibrahim

Bangladesh Kalyan Party’s chairman Syed Mohammad Ibrahim in a speech in July said his party’s first political priority is to topple the current ‘dictatorial’ regime.

In another speech he said ‘people would not accept any election without a neutral caretaker government’.

Shifting from his earlier stance, Syed Ibrahim now said he has decided to join polls under the government he termed ‘dictatorial’.

Bangladesh Kalyan Party was waging simultaneous movement with BNP demanding the resignation of the government and election under a neutral government. His ‘U-turn’ has now spawned political discussion.

A new political alliance led by the Bangladesh Kalyan Party named Jukto Front was launched at the National Press Club today. Syed Muhammad Ibrahim is the president of the newly-launched Jukto Front.

In a press briefing today, Kalyan Party’s chairman Mohammad Ibrahim explained his decision to join the polls.