BNP's grand rally: Another 205 sent to jail

BNP has called for a grand rally in the capital tomorrow (28 October), with its one-point demand for the resignation of the government. With this rally ahead, the law enforcement agencies on Thursday set up check posts at Dhaka's entry points. Vehicles are being stopped before entering Dhaka and the passengers questioned. Many are being arrested. Also, over the past few days, the police have been carrying out operations in various areas of the capital city and arresting leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated fronts in old sabotage cases.

Sources of Dhaka's courts say that over the past 24 hours, 22 BNP men were arrested from Wari. Another 17 were arrested from by Jatrabari police, 15 by Kafrul police and 19 by Pallabi police.

Another 3 persons were arrested from Gandaria, 6 from Sutrapur, 1 from Cantonment, 3 from Khilkhet, 4 from New Market, 1 from Kalabagan, 3 from Rampura, 1 from Tejgaon industrial area, 1 from Hatirjheel, 3 from Tejgaon, 6 from Adabar, 3 from Mohammedpur, 3 from Ramna, 2 from Shahbagh, 15 from Kafrul, 3 from Motijheel, 1 from Shahjahanpur, 1 from Gulshan, 6 from Badda, 6 from Bangsal, 2 from Kotwali, 6 from Chawkbazar, 10 from Kamrangirchar, 4 from Lalbagh, 18 Kadamtali, 2 from Shyampur, 6 from Hazaribagh, 5 from Uttarkhan, 4 from Demra, 8 from Khilgaon, 2 from Mugda, 10 from Darussalam, and 6 from Shah Ali thanas and taken to the court today, Friday.