Police checkposts at entry points of Dhaka 

The police have set up checkposts at the entry points of Dhaka and been searching the inbound vehicles and suspected passengers since Friday morning, ahead of the rallies of ruling Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
A checkpoint was set up at Gabtoli in the morning. Jamal Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Darus Salam Police Station, said they have been checking vehicles and suspected commuters at the checkpost.
A similar scenario was found at Abdullahpur in Uttara, where police personnel have been searching inbound vehicles and their passengers.
However, Jyotirmoy Saha, assistant commissioner of the Uttara zone police, claimed that the checkpoints are part of their routine work.
A team from Syampur Police Station are checking vehicles and passengers on the approach road to Postogola Bridge.
Najrul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the checkpoints are aimed at preventing miscreants and drug smugglers from entering the capital city with arms.
Meanwhile, the BNP alleged that the police have conducted raids at different spots in the capital and detained more than 50 of their activists.
In response, Golam Faruk, spokesperson of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said the police are not making any arrests keeping the grand rally in consideration. They are arresting those who are accused in specific cases and have arrest warrants.
Moreover, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) issued a press release, saying a special force will be patrolling in different areas of Dhaka from Friday morning, to prevent any untoward incidents.
Ther areas are Mohammadpur, Adabor, Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, New Market, Hazaribagh, Sher-e Bangla Nagar, Tejgaon, and the Tejgaon industrial areas.