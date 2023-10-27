Police checkposts at entry points of Dhaka 

A similar scenario was found at Abdullahpur in Uttara, where police personnel have been searching inbound vehicles and their passengers.

However, Jyotirmoy Saha, assistant commissioner of the Uttara zone police, claimed that the checkpoints are part of their routine work.

A team from Syampur Police Station are checking vehicles and passengers on the approach road to Postogola Bridge.

Najrul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the checkpoints are aimed at preventing miscreants and drug smugglers from entering the capital city with arms.