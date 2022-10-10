Govt to consider sending Khaleda back to prison if BNP keeps daydreaming: Hasan

The minister said this while replying to a query from a reporter over a comment made by BNP leader Amanullah where he claimed that Begum Khaleda Zia will run the state after 10 December.
Hasan reminded BNP leader Amanullah that his party’s leader is now out of prison owing to the unprecedented generosity of the prime minister.
Sharply criticising a comment from BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi over human rights activist Sultana Kamal, the minister said, “With due respect to Begum Sultana Kamal, I would like to say that she is a human rights activist, eminent intellectual but I do not agree with her many statements. Most of her statements are against the government.”
Hasan, who is also Awami League’s joint general secretary, said that human rights activists and critics consider every issue from their own view points. Anyone can criticise their statements, but it is not appropriate to resort to personal attacks.
He said that Rizvi previously had said that Sultana Kamal is a broker for Awami League.
“I’m worried when Rizvi will say that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is also a broker for Awami League.”
Replying to another query over a recent comment made by the BNP secretary general, the minister said, “I think that he (Fakhrul) has insulted our great liberation war, our independence and martyrs through his speech. And he should be barred from politics in Bangladesh. Legal steps could be taken against him and he would have been disqualified from taking part in politics had he said this in another country.”
He said the BNP leader has told that ‘Pakistan was better’ which means the creation of Bangladesh is not right.
Replying to another query, Hasan said the countrymen laugh when BNP talks about democracy as the party was born from the barrel of a gun.