Govt to consider sending Khaleda back to prison if BNP keeps daydreaming: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the government will have to think of sending Begum Khaleda Zia back to prison if her party leaders keep seeing ‘day dreams’ of running the country, reports news agency BSS.

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has shown her unprecedented generosity to Begum Khaleda Zia. But, if the BNP leaders including Amanullah Aman sees daydreams of running the country then the government will have to consider send Begum Zia back to prison,” he said at the secretariat in the capital.