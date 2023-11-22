Who will be responsible if reshuffle in admin leads to chaos? asks EC Alamgir

Election commissioner Md Alamgir has said there is a possibility of disorder if steps are taken to reshuffle the field administration ahead of the election slated to be held on 7 January.

"Who will shoulder the liability if a disorder is created? Who will provide the expenses if the officials are transfered?" he asked.

Md Alamgir made these remarks while answering queries from newsmen at his office at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday afternoon.

He also said the election commission will not take any step to carry out changes in the field administration without any rational reason.

The commissioner, however, said an official will be transferred when it is proved that the official is not neutral in his behaviour.