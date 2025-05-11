Govt doesn't anticipate any adverse global reaction over ban on AL activities
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam has said they do not anticipate any adverse international reaction to the decision to ban the activities of Awami League.
"There is nobody in the democratic world who will speak in favour of such a brazenly murderous, anti-democratic and corrupt party. Therefore, we don't anticipate any adverse international reaction to the ban on AL's activities," he said while responding to a question from UNB.
The council of advisers, in a special meeting on Saturday night, decided to ban all the Awami League activities, including in the cyberspace, under the anti-terrorism act until the trial of Bangladesh Awami League and its leaders in the international crimes tribunal is completed.
While briefing reporters in front of State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday night, law adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said the decision was taken in order to protect the security and sovereignty of the country, the safety of the leaders and activists of the July movement, and the protection of the plaintiffs and witnesses of the international crimes tribunal.
Asked what the reaction of the international community will be to the ban on AL's activities, Press Secretary Alam said he does not believe the world will lament over banning AL activities.
"This ban was necessary to protect national security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of July Movement activists, and safeguard plaintiffs and witnesses of the International Crimes Tribunal," he said.
He said they have seen that the entire political parties -- not just their activities -- have been banned even in Western democracies for crimes against humanity and acting against core national interests.
"Germany and Italy banned Nazi and Fascist parties after the WW2. In Spain and Belgium, some political parties were banned for cesessionist activities," Alam mentioned.
The UNHCHR report demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that AL, its leadership and partymen, and its affiliated organisations participated in heinous crimes against humanity, said the Press Secretary.
Besides, he said, this party caused wholesale destruction of democracy and the electoral process in Bangladesh.
"Its leaders and supporters looted the banks dry and siphoned off colossal amounts of funds abroad," the press secretary said.
The relevant gazette in this regard will be issued on the next working day, theLaw Adviser said after the marathon meeting chaired by chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The meeting approved the amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act.
According to the amendment, the international crimes tribunals will be able to punish any political party, its affiliates or supporting groups, said the law adviser.
The council of advisers also decided to finalise and publish the July Declaration within the next 30 working days, said Asif Nazrul who talked to reporters at around 11pm.