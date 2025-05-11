Govt doesn't anticipate any adverse global reaction over ban on AL activities

Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam has said they do not anticipate any adverse international reaction to the decision to ban the activities of Awami League.

"There is nobody in the democratic world who will speak in favour of such a brazenly murderous, anti-democratic and corrupt party. Therefore, we don't anticipate any adverse international reaction to the ban on AL's activities," he said while responding to a question from UNB.

The council of advisers, in a special meeting on Saturday night, decided to ban all the Awami League activities, including in the cyberspace, under the anti-terrorism act until the trial of Bangladesh Awami League and its leaders in the international crimes tribunal is completed.