Won’t get a single vote due to load shedding: Talukder Khaleque

The ruling Awami League’s mayoral candidate in the upcoming Khulna City Corporation (KCC) elections, Talukder Abdul Khaleque has expressed concerns about losing votes due to the unbearable power outage for a large part of the day in Khulna city.

His wife and deputy minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Habibu Nahar disclosed this while addressing a roundtable as the chief guest at the Stamford University auditorium in the capital’s Siddheshwari area on Sunday.

“My husband phoned me after a parliamentary session recently. He said, ‘Tell the state minister for power that I will not get even a single vote due to the unbearable load shedding,’” she said.