Load shedding increasing alongside heat

Because of the heat wave from morning till 3am the demand of electricity has gone up. Besides, the shortage in electricity supply is growing as well, as there is no increase in production.

The power distribution company is required to impose phased load shedding. It increased even further on Thursday compared to the two days, before that. In fact people in most areas of Dhaka are also struggling with more than three hours of load shedding.

Mohammadpur resident Kamrunnesa Ruhi said there was a power cut while going to bed at 12:00 Wednesday midnight. Though it resumed several times in the next three hours, it didn’t last long for more than 5 to 10 minutes every time.

There was more than two hours of load shedding during the day on Thursday. There were probably more of that at night.

Meteorologists say there could be sporadic rainfall on 8 or 9 June. That means there’s a chance of temperature remaining high in the country till 7 June.