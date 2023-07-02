Law enforcers being used get ruling party’s interests: Rizvi

The law and order situation in the country has collapsed as the law enforcers are being used to secure the ruling party’s interests, BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Sunday, he also bemoaned that at least 35 people lost their lives in road accidents during the Eid holidays only because of the negligence of the law enforcers.

“The entire nation is suffering from insecurity as the armed terrorists are on the prowl amid the silent role of law enforcement agencies who are used in partisan activities,” the BNP leader said.

He regretted that not only the common people but also the police members are being killed since the country has been turned into a safe haven for terrorists.