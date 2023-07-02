Law enforcers being used get ruling party’s interests: Rizvi

The law and order situation in the country has collapsed as the law enforcers are being used to secure the ruling party’s interests, BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.
Speaking at a press briefing at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Sunday, he also bemoaned that at least 35 people lost their lives in road accidents during the Eid holidays only because of the negligence of the law enforcers.
“The entire nation is suffering from insecurity as the armed terrorists are on the prowl amid the silent role of law enforcement agencies who are used in partisan activities,” the BNP leader said.
He regretted that not only the common people but also the police members are being killed since the country has been turned into a safe haven for terrorists.
“A member of police force was killed in a snatching incident yesterday (Saturday). Law and order situation has broken down so much that people's lives are in danger at every step,” Rizvi observed.
He said though many people are getting killed in road accidents daily, the law enforcers cannot take any action against the reckless drivers.
The BNP leader said the ruling party-backed spoiled youth are creating public nuisance and indulging in various crimes across the country amid the growing social degradations.
“These monsters are not sparing anyone, including the women, from their attacks…we’re passing through such a bad time that youth are being killed for seeking justice when their sisters are teased. Parents are losing their lives in the hands of terrorists while trying to save the chastity and dignity of their daughters,” he said.
Referring to media reports, the BNP said a notorious gang named ‘009’ in Bhalo has been indulging in dreadful acts and serious crimes creating a reign of terror there.
“Human rights are now at stake everywhere. Darkness of anarchy has descended on the society since the law enforcers have been used only to thwart the programmes of the opposition parties by carrying out violent attacks and arresting the opposition leaders and activists in false cases,” Rizvi said.
The BNP leader slammed the government for its failure to monitor the market and prevent the business syndicates from unusually hiking the prices of essential goods and kitchen items.
“The godfathers, mafia and syndicates are making gains all around. This syndicate is very powerful as various ministers and influential ruling party leaders are involved,” he said.
The BNP leader said the price of per kg green chili is Tk25 in India, but it is being sold in Bangladesh at Tk600 only because of the foul play by the syndicate. “In some places, it is being sold from Tk1100-1200 per kg. Such syndication is possible only under a corrupt and mischievous regime. They make fun of people's hunger.”