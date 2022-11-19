Why internet speed slows down during BNP rallies

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the de-facto opposition in the country, has been holding a series of rallies at the divisional cities throughout the country.

During almost all rallies, the speed of mobile internet slows down significantly in the respective areas. The Chattogram rally was an exception as no such network issues were reported there.

The mobile network operator sources said they slow down the internet speed in some certain areas on the rally days as per government order.

The maiden divisional rally of BNP was held on 12 October in Chattogram, followed by Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal and Faridpur.

The party has been organising the rallies protesting against the price hike of essential commodities, demanding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government and the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.