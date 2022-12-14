AL never violates human rights: PM

Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her party never violates human rights rather protects it, criticizing efforts of several countries which are out branding Bangladesh negatively despite the fact that they are protecting human rights of the killers.

“Awami League never violates human rights. It will give protection. It ensures rights of the people,” she said while presiding over a discussion meeting organised by the AL at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital city this afternoon marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

The prime minister said military dictator and founder of the BNP Ziaur Rahman had initiated the culture of disappearances and killings in Bangladesh with killing hundreds of armed forces officers and soldiers in jails across the country and firing ground in Dhaka cantonment alongside killings numerous AL leaders and workers.

Relatives of the victims have yet to get bodies of their near and dear ones, she said, adding that Khaleda Zia had followed the same path that her husband did and killed thousands of AL leaders and activists.

"In which mouth, the BNP is now talking about the disappearances and killings," she questioned.

Sheikh Hasina said after returning to the country in 1981 she even did not want to seek justice for killing of her father, mother and brothers on August 15 carnage in 1975 due to enactment of the indemnity ordinance which gave exemption to the killers of the charges despite the country’s constitution guarantees of getting justice to this end.

Ziaur Rahman enacted the indemnity ordinance to give impunity to the killers of the Father of the Nation and most of his family members and rewarded them giving postings in various foreign missions.

“Is it not a violation of the human rights to save killers by enacting law and rewarding them (killers) with postings at foreign missions?,” she asked .