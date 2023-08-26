AL men allegedly open fire on BNP men in Cumilla, 20 injured

Awami League men allegedly shoot BNP leaders-activists in Cumilla’s Lalmai upazila on Saturday leaving at least 20 injured including two sustaining gun shots.
The incident took place at Goiyarbhanga Bazar in Belghar Uttar union parishad in the upazila at around 2:00pm.
Two bullet-hit persons are admitted to the emergency unit of Cumilla Medical College Hospital. Mohammad Sharif, assistant registrar of the hospital, said they are out of danger now.
During the attack, the house of union BNP’s general secretary Mofizul Islam was vandalised and looted. Several motorbikes and chairs were vandalised.
Awami League and Jubo League men, however, denied the allegation of attack and put the blame on BNP men.
BNP men said the party arranged a meeting at the house of Mofizul Islam at 3:00pm. BNP chairperson’s adviser and former lawmaker Monirul Haque Chowdhury was supposed to join the meeting as chief guest.
At around 2:00pm, some 40-50 Awami League and Jubo League men led by upazila parishad chairman Kamrul Hasan and upazila Awami League’s organizing secretary Ayatullah brought out a protest rally at Goiyarbhanga Bazar. Some protesters were carrying arms during the rally.
BNP leaders-activists allege that the ruling party men went to Undania village and vandalised the stage and chairs and tables at the venue of BNP’s meeting. The attackers also looted the house of BNP’s union secretary Mofizul.
As ruling party men opened fire, a BNP activist named Monir Hossain sustained a gunshot in the head. Firoz Ahmed Khan, joint convener of upazila Jubo Dal, was shot in the leg and stomach. Apart from these two, at least 20 more people were injured.
Finance minister’s nephew Ayatullah led the attack. Won’t we be able to hold a meeting? Earlier another meeting in Bakoi Uttar union was foiled.Monirul Haque Chowdhury, BNP chairperson's adviser
The injured BNP men were admitted to different hospitals including in Cumilla Medical College Hospital. Monirul Haque Chowdhury, while visiting the injured persons in hospital, said, “Finance minister’s nephew Ayatullah led the attack. Won’t we be able to hold a meeting? Earlier another meeting in Bakoi Uttar union was foiled.”
BNP men attacked our peaceful rally. At least 10 of our activists have been injured. Their names would be revealed later. We did not attack them
Upazila parishad chairman and Cumilla South Jubo League’s convenor Kamrul Hasan denied the allegation of attack.
“BNP men attacked our peaceful rally. At least 10 of our activists have been injured. Their names would be revealed later. We did not attack them,” Kamrul told Prothom Alo.
Lalmai police station’s officer-in-charge Hanif Sarker told Prothom Alo that police went to the spot after being informed of a clash between Awami League and BNP men.