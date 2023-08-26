AL men allegedly open fire on BNP men in Cumilla, 20 injured

During the attack, the house of union BNP’s general secretary Mofizul Islam was vandalised and looted. Several motorbikes and chairs were vandalised.

Awami League and Jubo League men, however, denied the allegation of attack and put the blame on BNP men.

BNP men said the party arranged a meeting at the house of Mofizul Islam at 3:00pm. BNP chairperson’s adviser and former lawmaker Monirul Haque Chowdhury was supposed to join the meeting as chief guest.

At around 2:00pm, some 40-50 Awami League and Jubo League men led by upazila parishad chairman Kamrul Hasan and upazila Awami League’s organizing secretary Ayatullah brought out a protest rally at Goiyarbhanga Bazar. Some protesters were carrying arms during the rally.