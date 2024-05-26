Complications to arise over Anwarul Azim's parliament seat if body not found

Anwarul was elected upazila chairman in 2009. After that, in the 2014 election he received party nomination and became member of parliament for the first time. Since then he has been the MP of Jhenaidah-4 for three consecutive times. In the affidavit he submitted to the election commission before the 12th national election, he listed his profession as business and agriculture.

It has been learnt from various sources that the MP had a transport business, Doreen Paribahan, which runs the Jashore-Khulna route. But the affidavit submitted to the election commission makes no mention of his or his family owning any buses. But it does mention that his wife owns four trucks.

Anwarul Azim was the vice president of the apex body of transport owners, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association. The president of this association is expelled Jatiya Party leader Mashiur Rahman and secretary general of Dhaka city Awami League vice president Khandakar Enayet Ullah. Anwarul was also the general secretary of the Kaliganj upazila Motor Owners Association. Transport sector sources say that he had strong control over the transport business in the region.

According to his affidavit, the MP and his wife have cash of around Tk 13 million (Tk 1 crore 30 lakh). There is around Tk 12.8 million (Tk 1 crore 28 lakh) deposited in banks and financial institutions.

Anwarul Azim's immoveable property includes 33 bighas of agricultural land valued at around Tk 4.3 million (Tk 43 lakh). There are 24.5 decimals of agri land in his wife's name. There are 129 decimals of non-agricultural land in the MP's name. His wife has 179 decimals. The value of their combined non-agricultural land is shown as over Tk 8.2 million (Tk 82 lakh). He has a four-storey house in the Kaliganj municipal area. The affidavit mentions he has a loan of Tk 11.7 million (Tk 1 crore 17 lakh) with Janata Bank Kaliganj branch.

According to the affidavit, there were 21 cases against Anwarul Azim involving murder, smuggling and other offences. He was pardoned or acquitted from all of these cases.

Anwarul Azim earned around Tk 200,000 annually from agriculture. From business, he and his family earned around Tk 3.8 million (Tk 38 lakh) annually. And he also received an annual allowance of around Tk 2.4 million (Tk 24 lakh) as member of parliament.