BNP gives importance to city polls boycott and movement

BNP has embarked on a new programme, focussing on both the issue of boycotting the five city polls as well as the movement to oust the government ahead of the national elections.

After Eid, BNP last week revived its movement at the field level once again. The party held a large rally in the capital on 13 May. They called for a four-day programme in all metropolitan cities and 81 organisational districts of the party, including Dhaka. Apart from this, Dhaka city BNP (North and South) chalked out separate programmes. They will hold four marches and four rallies in the capital. These programmes will continue till 27 May. There will be mass rallies in other cities and districts. Senior and central leaders of the party will join in this four-day programme outside Dhaka. The list of leaders to be participating in the programmes has also been prepared.