Barishal AL politics rife with show-cause notices, cases and forgery

The defendants in the case are Banaripara upazila Awami League joint secretary Subrata Lal Kundu, vice president Mustafa Sardar, upazila parishad vice chairman and upazila Awami League organising secretary Nurul Huda, Mamunur Rashid and joint general secretary Professor Md Zakir Hossain. They are all known to be followers of Barishal-2 (Banaripara-Ujirpur) MP Md Shahe Alam.

According to party sources, on 3 October the upazila Awami League president Md Golam Faruk and general secretary Moulad Hossain issued a show-cause notice against Shahe Alam MP. Later, the district Awami League president Abul Hasnat Abdullah and general secretary Talukdar Md Yunus issued a counter show-cause notice against the two leaders for taking such a step against an MP of the party without informing the higher authorities at first.

Sources say that after the show-cause notice was issued against the member of parliament, a section of leaders of the upazila Awami League issued a press release with the heading, 'Protest and condemnation of false news against MP Shahe Alam.' The press release also had the signature of the plaintiff Uttam Kumar Das.

In his complaint, he claimed that the five leaders, including himself, didn't sign the press release. He said that they names had been added through forgery. One of the five leaders has been made plaintiff and the rest witnesses in the case. They are Banaripara upazila Awami League agriculture and cooperatives secretary Abul Kalam Azad, treasurer Saiful Islam and members Selim Sardar, freedom fighter Shahjahan Khan and Mizanur Rahman.