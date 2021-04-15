53 members of DUCSU ex-VP Nurul’s organisation arrested

Speaking to Prothom Alo, convener of Chhatra, Jubo O Sram Odhikar Parishad and former vice-president of DUCSU, Nurul Haque said all of the lawsuits are filed just to harass them. Different intelligence agencies warned them beforehand saying that tougher action would be taken if they take to the streets.

Nurul said they told the agencies that organising processions and rallies is their democratic right and they would carry out programmes. As per the decision, they brought out a procession in the capital’s Motijheel area on 25 March. Police detained 38 from there.

The former DUCSU VP said on 27 March, they gathered in front of the National Press Club to attend a programme organised by Bhasani Onushari Parishad (council of the followers’ of late Maulana Bhasani). One of their activists was detained from there and a fresh case was filed.

At least four people were subject to enforced disappearance over the visit of Modi, Nurul claimed. One of them, Najmus Sakib, was released by police after 84 hours' detention. Three others were shown arrested after three days, he added.

Those who have been arrested even though not named in the case statement are -- Sramik Odhikar Parishad central joint convener Ariful Islam, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s female student affairs secretary Rokeya Jabed Maya, Jubo Odhikar Parishad’s central member Ibrahim Khokon and Momin Akand, Sramik Odhikar Parishad’s Asaduzzaman Nur Asad, Shipon, Dhaka (south) city sports affairs secretary Arefin Farhad, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad central joint convener Shakil uz Zaman, YouTuber Sirajul Islam Siraj and an ‘enthusiastic’ person Shipon.