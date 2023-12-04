Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against 45 leaders and activists of BNP including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka north city BNP convener Amanullah Aman in a sabotage case filed with the Mohammadpur police station.

As Rizvi is on the run, the court issued arrest warrant against him.

Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order, fixing 4 January for start recording deposition of the witnesses.