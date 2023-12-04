Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against 45 leaders and activists of BNP including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka north city BNP convener Amanullah Aman in a sabotage case filed with the Mohammadpur police station.
As Rizvi is on the run, the court issued arrest warrant against him.
Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order, fixing 4 January for start recording deposition of the witnesses.
The other prominent leaders accused in the case include Barkat Ullah Bulu, Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, Saiful Alam Nirob and Ishak Sarkar.
According to the case documents, BNP men allegedly hurled a petrol bomb on a passenger bus, setting it on fire in Mohammadpur Beribadh area on 17 January, 2015. Six to seven passengers got injured in the incident. Police later filed the case.
Investigation officer Kamal Krishna Saha on 23 August, 2016, filed charge-sheet against 45 accused.