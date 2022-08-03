BNP to be resisted if it chooses path of terrorism: Quader

Mentioning that the BNP's threats to the AL men will not bring any result, he said the AL assumed the state power through a long struggle-movement and the AL leaders have the experience of sacrifice on the streets.
The AL general secretary said the BNP has the history of fleeing, while BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is a convicted fugitive, who fled abroad on undertakings saying he would not do politics.
The roots of the Awami League reached deep in country's soil and its people through the movement and struggle, he said, adding that no matter how many crises and conspiracies go on against, it will remain the same.
Earlier, Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming paid a courtesy call on Obaidul Quader at Setu Bhaban.
During the meeting, they discussed the inauguration of eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge constructed on Kocha River in Pirojpur and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel being constructed under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.