BNP to be resisted if it chooses path of terrorism: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said if BNP again chooses the path of arson terrorism in the name of taking to streets, it will be handled with an iron hand.

"If they (BNP) again resort to arson terrorism in the name of taking to the streets, they will be resisted with an iron hand for the safety of people's lives and properties," he told a press conference at Setu Bhaban in the capital.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the city streets are not the property of any person or group rather those are the properties of the country's people, and that is why protecting their assets is the government's responsibility.