US seems discontent with BNP, says Momen

He explained the term, self-pressure, saying, “We promote our own values. We have trust in our people, and we want their decision. We want that an overwhelming majority turn up at the polling centers and exercise their franchise. It is a challenge to ensure the voter presence. We have no other challenges.”

Asked about the BNP’s claim regarding the US’ stance against such a less competitive election, the minister advised raising the issue with the BNP but did not refrain from expressing his own views.