US seems discontent with BNP, says Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen believes that the United States is quite discontent with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) due to its recent activities and non-adherence to democratic values.
He made the statement while talking to reporters at North South University in Dhaka on Thursday, following a programme there.
Asked about pressures over the national election, Momen said, “There is no pressure on us from the outside world regarding the election; rather, we have been under our own pressure. We want a free, fair, and credible election; this is our own pressure. We have made a decision in this regard. The outside world is working to assist us.”
Noting the outside world's common call for a free and fair election here, the foreign minister said they included another characteristic -- no violence -- to their call. “We also want a free and fair election, and we are committed in this regard. Hence, we are facing no pressure other than our own."
He explained the term, self-pressure, saying, “We promote our own values. We have trust in our people, and we want their decision. We want that an overwhelming majority turn up at the polling centers and exercise their franchise. It is a challenge to ensure the voter presence. We have no other challenges.”
Asked about the BNP’s claim regarding the US’ stance against such a less competitive election, the minister advised raising the issue with the BNP but did not refrain from expressing his own views.
“I think the US is discontent with the BNP's activities as they do not favour arsons and terrorist activities. Hence, it's my thought that the US is quite dissatisfied with them,” he said.
The foreign minister went on to say, “The US did not find the democratic mindset in the BNP. The US believes in democracy, so do we. We (Awami League government) have no differences with them (the US) in terms of mindset.”