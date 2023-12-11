US sanctions will be political if it is imposed, say business leaders

Business leaders at an event in Dhaka said Bangladesh has improved much on labour rights issues, which is why there is no situation or environment to impose trade sanctions on labour issues. Yet, if any sanction is imposed on commerce under the US labour policy, this will be political.

They made the remarks while addressing a seminar on “Current labour issues and international trade scenario” organised by the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) at ERF office in Dhaka on Monday.

Presided over by ERF president Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, general secretary Abul Kashemn moderated the event.