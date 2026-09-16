Which party does Satkhira’s Gazi Nazrul Islam now represent in parliament?

After Jamaat-e-Islami expelled Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam from the party, it wrote to the Parliam Speaker and the Election Commission (EC) seeking action against him.

However, he remains a member of parliament. This has raised the question of which party Gazi Nazrul now represents in parliament, or whether he is sitting as an independent.

Gazi Nazrul Islam, however, still considers himself a Jamaat MP. He told Prothom Alo yesterday, Tuesday, “I have been expelled from the party, but by the grace of Allah, my membership is still there. As far as I know, I am still a Jamaat member on paper and everywhere else. I don’t know what Jamaat is saying or not saying.”

Jamaat leaders, however, say otherwise. According to them, Gazi Nazrul is no longer a member of the party following his expulsion. They said letters informing the Parliament Secretariat and the EC of the decision had been sent.