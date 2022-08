Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said it is time for Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to quit politics due to its continuous negative attitude to politics and elections.

"The BNP's failure plunged Bangladesh into extreme uncertainty and distress. They (BNP leaders) failed in running the government and set an instance of showing extreme irresponsibility as an opposition party," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said now time has come for BNP, not for the AL government, to leave politics due to its negative politics and negligence to elections.

"We want to say firmly that there is no scope of changing the incumbent government without polls," he said.